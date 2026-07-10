Arsenal ready to offer £80 million to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal will look to sign 28-year-old Brazilian international Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, with the 28-year-old Newcastle United star being their top target.

Previous offers from the North London club were not good enough to secure a deal, and they are ready to return with a bid worth £80 million to secure the South American midfielder’s signature. However, per TEAMtalk, Newcastle United will continue to resist approaches from Arsenal, and they have set a “prohibitive” price tag of £90 million on him.

How has Bruno Guimaraes fared in the Premier League?

Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in a deal worth £35 million in January 2022. The 28-year-old made an immediate impact at St. James’ Park, initially guiding the Tyneside outfit to safety from relegation in the Premier League before helping them become European regulars. The player was also instrumental in their EFL Cup triumph in the 2024/25 season.

The Brazilian international was solid in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 41 outings across all competitions. His consistent production and leadership have made him a priority target for one of Europe’s elite this summer, with Arsenal pushing to secure a deal in the coming weeks.

What next for Guimaraes?

Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes is understandable. While the Gunners have a stacked midfield unit after signing two midfielders last summer, they will target a new addition in the ongoing transfer window. Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and recent reports have suggested that his stint with the North London club may end after only one season.

Meanwhile, Martin Zubimendi lost his place as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign. So, Guimaraes has emerged as a top target, with Arsenal reportedly ready to go all out to sign him. However, considering Newcastle United’s stance, the upcoming offer of around £80 million may not be enough to seal a deal.

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Despite a potential rejection, the Brazilian international’s stance gives additional leverage to Arsenal during negotiations with Newcastle, as personal terms are understood to no longer pose an issue. The Gunners will aim to expedite a deal as they begin their pre-season preparations.