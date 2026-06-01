Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Marc Casado, price revealed

Crystal Palace are reportedly exploring the signing of Marc Casado, with competition in place as Barcelona have set a reasonable price tag.

According to Fichajes, Marc Casado could be let go by Barcelona ahead of the summer in a bid to balance their finances. The midfielder is highly rated at the Catalan side, although his desire for regular game time could see him consider offers, with Crystal Palace among the clubs interested in the Spaniard, who is valued at €25 million.

Marc Casado has fallen off the radar after an explosive start to life in Barcelona’s first team during the 2024–25 season. The midfielder, who came through the famed La Masia system, has plenty of suitors in the market, as the Catalan side are expected to sell him to balance their finances.

Barcelona have come back into the 1:1 rule under La Liga’s regulations, which allows them better spending power in the market. They have already agreed a deal for Anthony Gordon, while the club are now chasing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid with intent. This pursuit would require them to sell players to help balance their finances.

Crystal Palace to chase Marc Casado?

Casado could be one of those players Barcelona may put up for sale, with the report claiming they are demanding at least €25 million. Hansi Flick admires the player for his intensity, defensive awareness, and ability to anchor the team in high-tempo matches. However, his bit-part role in the team, despite making 34 appearances across all competitions, has seen him seek a better role and more consistent minutes, either at Barcelona or elsewhere.

Crystal Palace are among the clubs chasing Casado, as per the report, although Brentford are also mentioned as competition. The Eagles are expected to lose Adam Wharton, according to multiple reports, and the €25 million-rated Barcelona midfielder could be the ideal replacement. There may be some room for negotiation given the player’s current status at the Spanish giants, but overall, the price is within range.

Crystal Palace looking for more midfielders?

Casado could be an interesting choice given his quality and similarities to Wharton in terms of profile. There are other options in the mix, amid reports suggesting an interest in Newcastle United’s Joe Willock, while more names could emerge as the window progresses.

As for Casado, he could be a smart acquisition at the €25 million price point, as the Spaniard brings plenty to the table. He also has significant room for development, while offering Palace the potential to increase his market value in the event of a future sale.