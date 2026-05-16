Crystal Palace, Leeds United keen on Joe Willock

Crystal Palace are ready to reignite their interest in Joe Willock, while Leeds United are also in the mix for the Newcastle United star.

Joe Willock is set to enter the final year of his deal, and given his reduced minutes under Eddie Howe, there is a possibility of an exit in the summer. As per Sebastian Vidal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United are among the teams interested in the 26-year-old midfielder ahead of the next window.

Joe Willock was a key signing at the time of his arrival in 2022 on a permanent deal after a short loan spell. He has been instrumental in the club’s rise to becoming a Champions League-level team, but his minutes have been reducing over the last two seasons, and he could leave in the summer.

Willock was open to leaving back in January owing to reduced minutes, as there were a few teams ready to take him then. Crystal Palace were among those interested before January, and it appears they have rekindled their interest. The 26-year-old midfielder is someone who could suit their ideas heading into the new season, as the former Arsenal man could be made available for a reasonable price, given he is in the final year of his contract.

Joe Willock on the move?

Palace would benefit from an experienced midfielder of Willock’s quality, as they might open negotiations with Newcastle United over a fee. There is also the possibility of Adam Wharton leaving Selhurst Park, which could see the Eagles invest the money from a potential sale into recruits, particularly in the midfield area.

Leeds United are also in the mix for Willock, as recent reports have indicated multiple midfield signings amid links to several names. Last summer, the Elland Road outfit pursued a similar deal for Sean Longstaff and could repeat the approach with Willock, who could be available at a lower cost given he will enter the final year of his deal.

What next for Joe Willock?

Willock is at an age where he needs to play regularly and establish an important role in the team, wherever he goes. The decision for Palace or Leeds United to sign him will depend on the kind of role they can promise the 26-year-old midfielder, which will be crucial.

Having grown up in London, a return to the city would seem ideal. However, the prospect of playing for a progressive Leeds United side might also suit his career. It remains to be seen where Willock ends up in the summer, as he appears destined to depart St James’ Park one way or another.