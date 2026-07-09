Aston Villa eyeing Lamine Camara as Amadou Onana cover

Aston Villa will look to sign 22-year-old Senegalese international Lamine Camara from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lamine Camara is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old AS Monaco prospect.

Per TEAMtalk, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have been forced to dip their toes in the market for a midfielder. Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, with the West Midlands outfit creating a shortlist of players who can replace him in the midfield unit in the upcoming campaign.

How has Lamine Camara fared in Ligue 1?

Lamine Camara has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024. The 22-year-old arrived at Stade Louis II after an impressive spell with FC Metz, having been a standout performer in a dreadful 2023/24 campaign for the French club. However, his stock has soared after impressive performances for AS Monaco.

The Senegalese midfielder has made 71 appearances thus far for AS Monaco while chipping in with five goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Camara’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Aston Villa will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Lamine Camara has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United. Aston Villa’s pursuit makes sense, as the Villans have a crisis brewing in the midfield unit. Apart from Onana’s long-term injury, Boubacar Kamara’s fitness record has been underwhelming, with the Frenchman currently in the treatment room due to a knee complaint.

That leaves Youri Tielemans and John McGinn as the only recognised options in the middle of the park, with the skipper approaching the twilight of his career. Several candidates, including Ilaix Moriba, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Camara also a viable target.

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The Senegalese midfielder’s age profile and physicality make him an attractive target for Aston Villa. However, Pape Gueye and Mandela Keita also feature on the West Midlands club’s wishlist, and a summer move for a midfielder will require careful consideration before the final decision is made.