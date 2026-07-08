Aston Villa poised to step up interest in Ilaix Moriba after Amadou Onana injury

Aston Villa could be forced to accelerate their search for midfield reinforcements after a devastating injury to Amadou Onana.

Celta Vigo’s Ilaix Moriba is emerging as one of the leading candidates to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad ahead of the new season. A report from Faro De Vigo has suggested Aston Villa’s long-standing admiration for the Guinea international has intensified following Onana’s setback.

Onana suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium during their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory over the United States. The injury is expected to keep the 24-year-old out for several months, leaving Villa without one of their first-choice midfielders as they prepare for another demanding campaign across domestic and European competitions.

Onana’s absence has accelerated the West Midlands club’s midfield search for a defensive and box-to-box operator. According to reports originating from Spain, Moriba is once again firmly on Villa’s radar after previously attracting interest from the Premier League side.

Moriba could be a superb addition

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has consistently prioritised energy and versatility in midfield, qualities that Moriba possesses in abundance. The former Barcelona prospect is comfortable progressing the ball through midfield while also contributing defensively, making him a stylistic fit for Emery’s tactical system.

Moriba enjoyed an impressive campaign with Celta Vigo, rebuilding his reputation after difficult spells following his departure from Barcelona. The 23-year-old established himself as a regular starter, combining physicality, technical quality and ball-carrying ability in midfield. His performances have reportedly attracted attention from several clubs across Europe, with Aston Villa now viewed as one of the strongest contenders should they decide to formalise their interest.

However, Celta Vigo’s asking price will prove decisive. The Spanish club are reluctant to lose one of their standout performers unless a substantial offer arrives, particularly after Moriba’s resurgence played a key role in their recent success.

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At this stage, there is no confirmation that Aston Villa have submitted an official bid for Moriba. Nevertheless, the latest reports indicate that the club’s interest has grown considerably in the wake of Onana’s injury, and the coming weeks could determine whether that admiration develops into concrete negotiations. Should Villa formalise their interest, Moriba could arrive within weeks as Emery accelerates his midfield rebuild.