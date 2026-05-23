Aston Villa line up €20 million move for Iliax Moriba, face Bournemouth threat

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a €20 million offer for a midfielder previously rated highly at Barcelona, with Bournemouth also in the mix.

Aston Villa are set to focus on building their squad following their European success this term. With Unai Emery eager to strengthen his team for both the league and Champions League campaigns, a new midfielder is on his agenda. As per Fichajes, as they are now prepared to put together a €20 million offer for ex-Barcelona talent Ilaix Moriba.

Unai Emery proved his worth as one of the best managers in the Europa League, lifting the trophy for a record fifth time in his career. The Spaniard will want to build on the success of this season, which has already seen Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League via their league position.

The midfield is a key area where Emery faced plenty of problems due to multiple injuries to his main performers. Hence, adding competition and depth is considered paramount, as Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a €20 million offer for Celta Vigo star and 23-year-old former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Who is Ilaix Moriba?

Moriba was a highly rated talent coming out of Barcelona’s famed La Masia system a few years ago. At the time, he made a move away from the Catalan side and chose to join RB Leipzig, although the transfer completely failed, as the German side opted to send him out on a series of loans before he eventually settled at Celta Vigo.

Following two consistent seasons at Celta Vigo, Moriba is once again a talking point as Aston Villa prepares a €20 million offer. Emery’s side also faces the threat of Bournemouth, who could benefit from a midfielder of his profile, although the links to the Cherries might stem from their loose connection with Marco Rose, who is set to replace Andoni Iraola.

Aston Villa looking at other midfielders?

Aston Villa are not only looking at Moriba; there are other names on the list, as Emery considers a new midfield arrival crucial to his squad-building plans. Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara is a target, while there have been reports that Sporting CP’s Hidemasa Morita could choose them over Leeds United.

Overall, the idea of signing Moriba makes sense if Emery wants someone who brings energy and a different dimension to his current midfield options. The 23-year-old former Barcelona midfielder would be a solid addition, although Bournemouth could pose a threat if their interest proves genuine.