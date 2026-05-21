Hidemasa Morita picks Aston Villa move over Leeds United

Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita has picked Aston Villa instead of Leeds United as his next destination ahead of his departure as a free agent this summer.

A report by Football Insider has brought good news for Aston Villa as the battle to sign Hidemasa Morita intensifies. While the 31-year-old Sporting CP midfielder is also a target for Leeds United, he is keen on joining Villa instead of the West Yorkshire outfit in the upcoming transfer window.

The update by Football Insider has clarified the experienced midfielder’s stance, suggesting that Aston Villa’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League has become “a huge selling point” for him. While Morita is “exploring all his options” ahead of the summer, he is leaning towards moving to Villa Park.

Hidemasa Morita and his time in European football

Hidemasa Morita has established himself as one of the most underrated midfielders in Europe since joining Sporting CP from CD Santa Clara in July 2022. The 31-year-old has made significant progress over the last four seasons, despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter for the Portuguese giants during this period. However, with his contract entering the final two months, his time at Estadio Jose Alvalade is coming to an end.

The Japanese international has made over 150 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Morita’s exploits for the Portuguese club and his contract situation have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa and Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Hidemasa Morita has been on Leeds United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest makes sense, even though the Whites heavily reinforced their midfield unit last summer. While Anton Stach has been top-notch in his debut season, Sean Longstaff has primarily played as a backup player. So, Daniel Farke wants more quality in the middle of the park to sustain the challenge of remaining in the Premier League, and Morita has emerged as a viable target.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans need a midfielder despite being stacked in the midfield unit. John McGinn is on the wrong side of 30, and Ross Barkley faces an uncertain future at the club after struggling with fitness issues this term. Meanwhile, Boubacar Kamara is in the treatment room due to his second long-term knee injury since arriving from Marseille.

Considering Villa’s pressing need for a new midfielder, it makes sense that they are ramping up their efforts to sign the 31-year-old Japanese international. With the experienced midfielder preferring to join the West Midlands club over Leeds United, the Whites face the prospect of returning to the market for a new target.