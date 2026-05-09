Hidemasa Morita closing in on joining Leeds United

Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita is reportedly closing in on joining Leeds United in a Bosman move in the summer transfer window.

A report by Portuguese outlet A Bola has revealed that Hidemasa Morita is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months, and they are pushing for a Bosman move for the 30-year-old Sporting CP star.

The latest update brings good news for Leeds United, as the experienced midfielder is “one step closer” to moving to Elland Road in a Bosman move once his current contract with Sporting CP expires. Morita has received a two-year contract with an option for an additional year from the West Yorkshire club, and he is increasingly likely to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Hidemasa Morita and his journey so far

Hidemasa Morita has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Europe since joining Sporting CP from CD Santa Clara in July 2022. The 30-year-old has made rapid strides in the last four seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Portuguese giants during this period. However, with his contract entering the final two months, his time at Estadio Jose Alvalade is coming to an end.

The Japanese international has made over 150 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Morita’s exploits for the Portuguese club and his contract situation have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United eager to seal a Bosman move this year.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Hidemasa Morita has been on Leeds United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest is not surprising, even though the Whites heavily reinforced their midfield unit last summer. While Anton Stach has been top-notch in the middle of the park this season, Sean Longstaff has primarily played as a backup player.

Meanwhile, Ao Tanaka is unsettled at Elland Road due to a lack of game time, and recent reports have linked him with a move away from the West Yorkshire club. Several candidates, including Morita, have thus emerged as potential midfield reinforcements on Leeds United’s wishlist.

The 2024/25 EFL Championship winners have been in talks with Morita’s entourage for several weeks, and a Bosman move is on the verge of completion. With the 30-year-old Japanese international open to the switch and deciding in principle to move to Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s men have effectively sealed their first summer deal.