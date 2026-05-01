Hidemasa Morita open to Leeds United move, defines condition for deal

Leeds United will reportedly look to sign Hidemasa Morita from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window, with the 30-year-old Japanese international open to a move on a free transfer.

According to an update by reputed French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a dynamic midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have resumed discussions for a summer deal.

The latest update has brought good news, as the experienced midfielder is open to moving to Elland Road, with the transfer likely to materialise as a Bosman move once his current contract expires. However, he will only agree to the deal if the West Yorkshire outfit remain in the Premier League.

Who is Hidemasa Morita?

Hidemasa Morita has established himself as one of the most underrated midfielders in Europe since joining Sporting CP from CD Santa Clara in July 2022. The 30-year-old has made substantial progress in the last four seasons, even though he has not been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Primeira Liga champions during this period. However, with his contract entering its final months, his future at Estadio Jose Alvalade has become increasingly uncertain.

The Japanese international has made over 150 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists. This consistency at a top Portuguese club has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Hidemasa Morita has been on Leeds United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest is understandable, even though the Whites heavily reinforced their midfield unit ahead of the 2025/26 season. While Anton Stach has been a revelation this season, Sean Longstaff has served primarily as a backup player.

Meanwhile, Ao Tanaka is unsettled at Elland Road due to a lack of game time, and recent reports have linked him with a move away from the West Yorkshire club. Several candidates, including Morita, have thus emerged as potential midfield reinforcements on Leeds United’s agenda.

The 2024/25 EFL Championship winners have reopened talks with Morita’s entourage ahead of a possible Bosman move. With the 30-year-old Japanese international open to the move, Daniel Farke’s men now need to secure their spot in the Premier League, which should facilitate a summer deal once promotion is confirmed.