Hidemasa Morita in advanced talks with Leeds United, Aston Villa also keen

Leeds United are advancing in their pursuit of Hidemasa Morita on a free transfer, but face a new challenge from Aston Villa for the midfielder.

Hidemasa Morita is viewed as a big market opportunity by Leeds United, who are advancing in talks to sign the midfielder. As per Team Talk, Daniel Farke’s side are primed to bring the Japanese international to Elland Road, although they could face fresh competition from the likes of Aston Villa.

Free agents with plenty of experience are a commodity that not many clubs are willing to ignore. In the case of Sporting CP star Hidemasa Morita, there’s a chance the Japanese star lands in England for his next adventure, as Leeds United accelerate their pursuit of the midfielder.

Leeds United were keen earlier, but of late, they have revived their pursuit of Morita and become serious contenders for the midfielder. Daniel Farke seeks reinforcements in the middle as he gears up for another season in the English top flight, as he needs more numbers to compete at a higher level.

A player of Morita’s calibre, who has plenty of top-level experience, would be a solid addition, above the fact that he could be signed on a free transfer. The 30-year-old midfielder is increasingly likely to join Leeds United in the summer, as he could be convinced by Farke over a key role in the team.

Leeds United are reportedly advancing for the midfielder in the background, as they are on the verge of confirming their Premier League safety. Should Arsenal defeat West Ham on Sunday, Farke’s side are set to then make plans for the summer, as many players are expected to be targeted in the transfer window.

Aston Villa to Enter the Race for Morita?

Aston Villa are always on the lookout for top talent in the market, particularly if the said player is available on a free transfer. In the case of Morita, they could enter the race for the 30-year-old midfielder, as Unai Emery will be looking for cost-effective solutions to strengthen his squad.

At the moment, Leeds United are well ahead in the race for the Japanese international, which could see Aston Villa miss out. Nevertheless, the Birmingham giants will continue keeping close tabs on the situation with the Sporting CP star, with a view to snapping him up if Leeds United end up falling short.