Hidemasa Morita increasingly likely to join Leeds United

Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita is increasingly likely to join Leeds United in a Bosman move in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they are pushing for a Bosman move for the 30-year-old.

The latest update brings good news for Leeds United, as the experienced midfielder is increasingly likely to move to Elland Road in a Bosman move once his current contract with Sporting CP expires. While Morita will only agree to join the West Yorkshire club if they remain in the Premier League, Daniel Farke’s men are on the cusp of retaining their spot in the top flight.

Hidemasa Morita and his career so far

Hidemasa Morita has established himself as one of the most underrated midfielders in Europe since joining Sporting CP from CD Santa Clara in July 2022. The 30-year-old has made significant progress in the last four seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Portuguese giants during this period. However, with his contract entering the final few months, his future at Estadio Jose Alvalade has become increasingly uncertain.

The Japanese international has made over 150 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Morita’s progress at the Portuguese club and his contract situation have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Hidemasa Morita has been on Leeds United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest makes sense, even though the Whites heavily reinforced their midfield unit last summer. While Anton Stach has been solid in the middle of the park this season, Sean Longstaff has served primarily as a backup player.

Meanwhile, Ao Tanaka is unsettled at Elland Road due to a lack of game time, and recent reports have linked him with a move away from the West Yorkshire club. Several candidates, including Morita, have thus emerged as potential midfield reinforcements on Leeds United’s agenda.

The 2024/25 EFL Championship winners have been in talks with Morita’s entourage ahead of a possible Bosman move. With the 30-year-old Japanese international open to the move and deciding in principle to move to Elland Road, Daniel Farke’s men now need to retain their spot in the Premier League, and they require one more win to do so.