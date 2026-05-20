Aston Villa submit “serious” offer to sign Gabriel Sara

Aston Villa will look to sign 26-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Sara from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Haber Sarikirmizi, a summer move to the Premier League is on the cards for Gabriel Sara. The Galatasaray midfielder is the subject of interest from Aston Villa, and they have made a “serious” offer to secure his services ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The report has suggested that Galatasaray will “see some departures” in the upcoming transfer window, one of which may be Sara. With Cimbom receiving “quite a serious offer” from Aston Villa, the South American midfielder is “expected to most likely be heading to England” in the coming months.

How has Gabriel Sara fared at Galatasaray?

Gabriel Sara has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Galatasaray from Norwich City in August 2024. The 26-year-old hit the ground running at the Turkish club, and he enjoyed a solid debut season with Cimbom. However, the situation has flipped in the 2025/26 campaign, as Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival has changed things for the player.

The Brazilian midfielder has been in and out of the starting lineup this term, managing less than 3,000 minutes of game time in 42 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with six goals and five assists. However, Sara’s stock remains high with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Sara return to England soon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Gabriel Sara is understandable. While Unai Emery has several top-notch midfielders in his squad, John McGinn is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, Ross Barkley faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club, as his fitness issues have significantly reduced his involvement.

With Boubacar Kamara in the treatment room with a second long-term knee injury since joining Aston Villa, they must sign a long-term central midfield partner for Youri Tielemans and John McGinn. Sara has thus emerged as a viable target, and recent reports have suggested that they are the front-runners to secure his services.

The update by Haber Sarikirmizi also suggests that, and with Sara expected to move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, Aston Villa may land the 26-year-old Brazilian international after submitting a “serious offer” for a deal.