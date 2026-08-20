Manchester City considering late move for Manu Kone

Manchester City will look to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Manu Kone is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder.

However, per Lyall Thomas, Kone is part of a shortlist of midfielders Manchester City will target in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, a report by Jack Gaughan on Daily Mail, has revealed that AS Roma will demand around £51 million to part ways with the Frenchman.

Manu Kone and his time in Serie A so far

Manu Kone has made significant progress since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. While the 25-year-old was not hot off the blocks at Stadio Olimpico, Gian Piero Gasberini’s arrival has accelerated Kone’s improvement, with the midfielder now a focal point in Roma’s midfield over the last 12 months.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Kone’s form and growing stature in international football has drawn interest from top clubs, positioning him as a target for Premier League clubs.

What next for Kone?

Manchester City’s interest in Manu Kone is understandable. The Citizens have lost three first-team midfielders this summer (Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Reijnders) and face uncertainty over Nico Gonzalez’s future amid Newcastle United links. While Elliot Anderson has arrived at the Etihad, Kone’s versatility and recent Serie A form position him as a logical reinforcement, and he can help fill the void left by departing midfielders.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. They are working on a midfield overhaul after allowing Casemiro to leave as a free agent and losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury. While Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived at Old Trafford, Manchester United must sign at least one more midfielder, as Kobbie Mainoo is the only recognised option in the squad.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

However, it is unclear if the Frenchman remains a top target for Manchester United, as recent reports have claimed that Carlos Baleba is closing in on arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion. That should give Manchester City a clear run at Kone, and they should have the funds to afford a deal worth £51 million for the AS Roma midfielder after selling Reijnders for a similar amount.