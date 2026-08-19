Newcastle United begin negotiations to sign Nicolas Gonzalez

Newcastle United have knocked on the doors of Manchester City as they look to sign their Spanish midfielder Nicolas Gonzalez.

Newcastle United have opened talks with Manchester City over a potential move for Nico Gonzalez. According to Ben Jacobs, the Magpies have already held discussions with City regarding the midfielder.

The Manchester-based giants are understood to be open to selling Gonzalez, despite paying around £50 million to sign him from FC Porto at the start of 2025.

The potential departure comes as Manchester City look to reshape their midfield following Rodri’s move to Barcelona. Enzo Maresca’s side are keen to bring in further quality in the centre of the pitch, with Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez the two priority targets.

Selling Gonzalez would not only create space within City’s squad but also provide the club with additional funds to pursue their preferred targets. As a result, the Spanish midfielder could be allowed to leave despite having been a useful option since arriving at the Etihad.

Gonzalez joined City from Porto after developing through Barcelona’s academy. The midfielder has made 59 appearances, scoring four goals, and featured 41 times last season with more than 2,500 minutes.

But City’s midfield vision has evolved. Gonzalez, once a useful option, is no longer a priority as Maresca pursues immediate upgrades and longer-term investments.

Why Newcastle are keen on Gonzalez?

This opens a window for Newcastle. Gonzalez offers Premier League experience and tactical versatility, with scope to develop further. With Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes no longer at the club, they certainly need more quality at the centre of the park.

The Magpies are understood to be considering multiple midfield targets rather than focusing exclusively on Gonzalez, meaning the talks with City do not necessarily guarantee that a transfer will materialise. However, the fact that City are willing to discuss his departure could make the Spaniard an increasingly realistic option.

For Newcastle, the window’s final weeks could prove decisive: Gonzalez’s valuation, City’s resolve to fund other targets, and whether the Magpies move from talks to formal bids will determine if the Spaniard ultimately moves to St James’ Park.