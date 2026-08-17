Rodri set to join Barcelona as £65.4 million deal agreed

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is on the verge of joining Barcelona in a deal worth £65.4 million, with the Catalan giants having their third bid accepted.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Rodri will finally get his wish of returning to La Liga in the ongoing transfer window. While the 30-year-old midfielder returned to Manchester City last week, he will not play a single game for the Premier League club in the 2026/27 season after they accepted Barcelona’s third bid worth £65.4 million.

Per Sky Sports, Rodri will sign a four-year contract with Barcelona, and a report by David Ornstein on The Athletic has revealed more information. Manchester City will receive an initial fee worth £51.2 million, with the remaining amount being add-ons, most of which will be “achievable”.

Rodri and his career-defining move

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £62.8 million in July 2019. A mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last seven years, he has made exponential progress during this period. Additionally, the 30-year-old has reached the pinnacle of his career after winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and lifting the World Cup as Spain’s captain last month.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. However, the experienced midfielder’s future has been uncertain, as widespread reports have suggested that he wants to return to La Liga by joining Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

La Liga return on the horizon

Barcelona’s interest in Rodri has been understandable, as Frenkie de Jong is unavailable due to a long-term knee injury. Hansi Flick’s squad already lacked the presence of an experienced holding midfielder, and the Dutchman’s fitness concern has left the Barcelona manager without a key progressor from the central areas.

The Manchester City star has thus emerged as a viable target, and his pre-existing chemistry with several Spanish players adds to his appeal, as he should ideally hit the ground running at Spotify Camp Nou. However, the Blaugrana failed with two bids to sign the Spaniard, through the latest proposal worth £65.4 million has finally done the trick.

The player’s desire to move to Camp Nou gave Barcelona leverage during negotiations with Manchester City. The deal is now on the verge of completion, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Spanish international has the “authorisation” to fly to Barcelona on Monday, with the reigning La Liga champions scheduling a medical for this week.