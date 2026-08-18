Manchester City could be told to pay over £120 million to sign Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City may have to pay more than £120 million to sign 25-year-old Argentine international Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea this summer.

According to an update from Matt Law, Enzo Fernandez remains the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea vice-captain.

Recent reports revealed Chelsea’s deadline to entertain bids for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, which has expired. However, per TEAMtalk, three factors are keeping the possibility of a deal alive, as “the combination of Rodri’s departure, ongoing interest from the Etihad and Fernandez’s own openness” is contributing to the viability of a summer agreement despite Chelsea’s reluctance.

Enzo Fernandez and his continued progress at Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has established himself as one of the world’s most dependable midfielders since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica in a big-money move in January 2023. The 25-year-old, who arrived at Stamford Bridge after playing a key role in Argentina’s triumphant campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, experienced some initial hiccups, but has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for the West London club in the last three and a half years.

The Argentine international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. His exploits have generated interest from several top European clubs, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Fernandez leave Chelsea soon?

Manchester City’s continued interest in Enzo Fernandez carries logic. The Citizens are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, as they have struggled for productivity from central positions, with Rayan Cherki the only player making an impact from those areas. That shortfall was evident in the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Sheild tie this past weekend.

So, while Elliot Anderson has arrived from Nottingham Forest, he will stylistically replace Rodri ahead of the Spanish midfielder’s impending move to Barcelona, City have yet to replace the versatile Bernardo Silva since he left as a free agent. Fernandez offers the goal threat and defensive discipline that Silva provided.

Manchester City’s eagerness to sign a new midfielder is also a byproduct of the uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic. Recent reports have indicated an unwillingness to meet Chelsea’s asking price, but they have no choice if Fernandez remains a top target. City must now decide whether the £120 million-plus investment justifies Fernandez’s profile as Rodri’s replacement in the squad.