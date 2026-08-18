`Manchester City hope to seal Ayyoub Bouaddi deal this week as talks advance.

Manchester City are hoping to complete the signing of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this week as negotiations between the two clubs continue to advance.

The Premier League giants have stepped up their pursuit of the highly-rated 18-year-old as they prepare for the expected departure of Rodri, who is closing in on a move to Barcelona. According to The Times, City hope to finalise an agreement with Lille over Bouaddi and want to reach an agreement in the coming days.

City identify Bouaddi as Rodri replacement

Rodri’s situation has forced Manchester City to accelerate their search for another central midfielder. The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and has reportedly made clear his desire to return to Spain. Barcelona are set to secure his signature in a deal worth around £65.3 million.

While City would ideally have preferred to retain one of their most influential players, his contractual position has left them prepared to sanction a transfer rather than risk losing him for significantly less later. Bouaddi has subsequently emerged as a leading candidate to strengthen the midfield.

Despite his age, the Lille youngster has already accumulated considerable senior experience. He has made 96 appearances across all competitions for the French club and featured 42 times last season as Lille secured a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

Lille demanding huge fee for Bouaddi

Signing Bouaddi will not come cheaply, however and the midfielder remains under contract with Lille until 2029, leaving the Ligue 1 club in a powerful negotiating position. They have reportedly placed a valuation of around £85.6 million on their prized youngster.

The teenager’s reputation was further enhanced during this summer’s World Cup, where he started five matches during Morocco’s impressive run to the quarter-finals. Bouaddi’s composure in possession, tactical intelligence and ability to carry the ball through midfield have helped establish him as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Manchester City nevertheless appear determined to move quickly, with the club advancing negotiations this week. Replacing Rodri directly would be an enormous expectation to place on an 18-year-old, regardless of Bouaddi’s considerable potential.

However, his experience is remarkable for someone so young. Almost 100 senior appearances combined with World Cup exposure suggest City would be investing in more than simply potential. The £85.6 million valuation remains the major obstacle, but with Rodri’s departure approaching, City may have to act decisively to secure their preferred midfield replacement.