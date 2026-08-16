Ayyoub Bouaddi expected to join Manchester City this summer

Manchester City are likely to secure the services of LOSC Lille teenage midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is expected to join Manchester City this summer, with negotiations between the two clubs now reaching their final stages.

While reports earlier suggested a potential loan back to the Ligue 1 club until 2027, Manchester City are pushing to sign Bouaddi immediately, giving head coach Enzo Maresca a chance to integrate one of Europe’s brightest young midfielders from the season’s start. With Rodri likely to join Barcelona, the Moroccan international could be the perfect long-term replacement.

He has been part of the Lille first team since 2023 and has already racked up 96 senior appearances despite being just 18 years old. He enjoyed another productive campaign last season, featuring 42 times across all competitions and further establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders.

The teenage sensation featured for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his composed performances amplified his profile across European clubs. His prospective suitors have included Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool, among others.

What will Bouaddi bring to Enzo Maresca’s team?

Manchester City’s midfield rebuild under Enzo Maresca has made Bouaddi a priority; the Premier League giants have already signed Elliot Anderson and are now pursuing Bouaddi as a complementary deep-lying playmaker. The Citizens’ dual investment in ball-carriers and technical playmakers signals a shift.

The teenager’s ability to operate centrally, combined with his technical quality, maturity and versatility, has made him particularly attractive to Manchester City. The French-born midfielder can contribute both in possession and defensively, while his experience at senior level is remarkable for someone of his age.

Reports suggest the overall package could approach €100 million. That would rank Bouaddi among the most expensive teenage signings in football history. LOSC Lille have been reluctant to part with their young star, but sources indicate Manchester City’s financial proposal has made resistance increasingly difficult.

With negotiations at the final stage and Bouaddi already benched amid talks, an imminent move to Manchester appears certain. If all goes to plan, he will be moving to Manchester this summer, not in 2027.