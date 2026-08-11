Manchester City working to seal Ayyoub Bouaddi deal this weekend

Manchester City are moving swiftly to sign 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi before this weekend, with personal terms already agreed.

Manchester City are showing urgency in their efforts to bring in key midfield target Ayyoub Bouaddi before the weekend and will hope to finalise a deal by then, according to TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old has impressed for LOSC Lille and featured for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawing attention from multiple top-tier clubs. Manchester City view Bouaddi as Rodri’s long-term successor, with the Spanish midfielder positioned to replace the Spaniard, according to reports.

Bouaddi’s profile mirrors Rodri’s holding midfield archetype, as he has strong ball retention and press resistance. That makes him a logical tactical successor despite his relative youth and limited elite-level experience. Manchester City have tracked him since early summer and are now accelerating their pursuit as Rodri’s departure to Barcelona becomes imminent.

Fee negotiations and Real Madrid competition

Per the report, Lille are understood to demand at least £85 million to sell Bouaddi, with add-ons and bonuses likely to take the price significantly higher. Manchester City have been accelerating their pursuit and are now showing urgency to get the deal over the line.

Real Madrid were rumoured to have entered the race in recent days, although Enzo Maresca’s side remain firmly in the driving seat, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed agreement on personal terms.

Once Manchester City secure Bouaddi’s signing, they can clear the way for Rodri’s departure to Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are advancing in talks to sign the veteran midfielder, according to reports, and both transfers are expected to be finalised in short order.

Midfield overhaul underway

Manchester City’s midfield rebuild, accelerated by Bernardo Silva’s departure and Elliot Anderson’s arrival, will hinge on securing both Bouaddi and enabling Rodri’s exit. David Ornstein reported early in the window that Lille would demand a significant fee, and Manchester City are widely expected to meet it.

There have also been rumours linking Tijjani Reijnders with a move away from the Etihad; however, given the investment required for Anderson and Bouaddi, a further top-level midfielder arrival this summer appears unlikely. Overall, some potential exits have rendered the club into entering the market for a midfield overhaul, and they may follow through with it.