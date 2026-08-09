Real Madrid face race against time to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi as Manchester City advance talks

Real Madrid are reconsidering entering the Ayyoub Bouaddi race but face a time crunch, with Manchester City ahead in the chase.

Manchester City are well advanced in discussions to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, but Real Madrid are reconsidering a late move for the Moroccan midfielder, according to Spanish news site Fichajes. The Spanish giants face a race against time in their pursuit, as the Premier League club are ahead in talks with LOSC Lille.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is one of the most coveted names in this transfer market, with several clubs reportedly showing interest, including Real Madrid. A specialist holding midfielder was high on the Bernabeu’s agenda, despite bringing in Bernardo Silva on a free transfer.

Real Madrid recently withdrew from the race to sign Rodri despite making progress at one stage, with arch-rivals Barcelona ultimately stealing a march. Manchester City have already rejected an offer from the Catalan giants, with further bids expected as Barcelona pursue the midfielder.

With the transfer window closing in a few weeks, Real Madrid are now actively pondering whether to bring in a new midfielder amid reported links with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister. Fichajes also named AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and LOSC Lille’s Bouaddi as target, though Los Blancos face a tightening window if they are to make a serious move for the Moroccan international.

Manchester City ahead in Bouaddi pursuit

Manchester City are reportedly advancing in talks with Lille to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, as they are resigned to losing Rodri and view the youngster as his replacement. Real Madrid’s possible arrival in the race may concern the Premier League giants, who reportedly have an agreement on personal terms with the Ligue 1 sensation.

One major factor is the time needed to finalise all arrangements, though Manchester City appear to be the favourites at this stage.

Can Real Madrid catch up?

For starters, the Premier League club have the financial muscle to pursue top targets. In Bouaddi’s case, the midfielder is expected to cost €100 million. Real Madrid can afford the fee; they recently paid a club-record sum for Yan Diomande.

Whether Real Madrid will spend €100 million on Bouaddi remains uncertain; Florentino Perez could yet act. Realistically, and as things stand, Manchester City are well ahead in the pursuit for the Moroccan international, with the expectation being that the teenage sensation will play at the Etihad next season.