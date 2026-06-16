Real Madrid stepping up interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi

Real Madrid are interested in signing LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi during the summer transfer window, and they will have to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are now accelerating their pursuit of 18-year-old LOSC Lille central midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has been outstanding in Ligue 1 with Les Dogues. He played over 2,300 minutes in Ligue 1 last term.

Bouaddi has also impressed in Morocco’s first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dominating the midfield battle against Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes. The 18-year-old managed to dominate the midfield against a seasoned Brazilian outfit.

The French-born midfielder is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football right now, and Real Madrid would do well to secure his signature. They have not been able to control games as much as they would have liked since the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The Merengues need to sign someone who will add control, composure and physicality in the middle of the park. The 18-year-old outmuscled experienced Brazilian midfielders in the World Cup group-stage opener, and there is no doubt that he has the pedigree to succeed in La Liga as well. He could be a solid long-term investment for the Spanish outfit.

Bouaddi will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing at the highest level, and moving to Real Madrid will be an exciting proposition. He will not want to miss out on a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world. On the other hand, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Bouaddi as well.

Liverpool and Arsenal could use Bouaddi

Liverpool need more control in the middle of the park and to sign a quality central midfielder. Alexis Mac Allister was quite mediocre last season, and he has been linked with a move away from the club, with Real Madrid among the target. If the Reds decide to sell the South American midfielder, they will need to replace them properly. The 18-year-old could be a shrewd investment.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Spotlight: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Yan Diomande, and Crysencio Summerville turn heads

Meanwhile, Arsenal will need to find an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who has barely played for the club since joining. It is clear that he is not high up on Mikel Arteta’s priority list, and it would be ideal for the Denmark international to move on. Bouaddi could be the ideal replacement. He remains under contract with Lille until 2029, and Arsenal will have to shell out a premium to land him.