Chelsea not concerned about losing Estevao Willian amid Arsenal, Manchester United links

Chelsea have no concerns about losing 19-year-old Brazilian international Estevao Willian next year despite his links with several bigwigs.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Estevao Willian. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Chelsea winger.

Per TEAMtalk, apart from Arsenal and Manchester United, Manchester City are also interested in the teenager, while Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich have submitted “discreet” enquiries for a possible deal. However, Chelsea will not entertain any bids in the winter transfer window, and they are not worried about a mid-season departure.

Estevao Willian and his time in England so far

Estevao Willian has experienced a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Palmeiras in July 2025. The 19-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with lofty expectations after his exploits in age-group football in Brazil. The teenage prospect was impressive in his debut season (8 goals, 4 assists in only 1,676 minutes of game time), though his campaign ended early due to a thigh injury, which forced him to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the start to the 2026/27 campaign has been frustrating, as the Brazilian international has managed only 259 minutes of game time in nine outings thus far, though he was impressive in his first Premier League start last weekend. His prospects have worsened, as Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the undisputed first-choice starters in his position.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Estevao Willian is understandable. The Gunners are scouring the market for a world-class winger to compete with Christos Tzolis. While the Chelsea winger is primarily a right-sided attacker, he can also play centrally or on the left wing. Additionally, his pace will unlock new facets of Arsenal’s gameplay, thus adding to his appeal.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils were interested in the youngster before he joined Chelsea. The continued interest reflects the need to add more quality in the final third amid uncertainties surrounding Bruno Fernandes. While the Chelsea winger has played on the flanks for much of his stint at the West London club, he is equally adept at reprising the no. 10 role and possesses the creativity to replace the Manchester United captain.

However, Chelsea’s hardline stance on the youngster’s future creates a stumbling block for his prospective suitors. Recent reports have also suggested that the Blues are working on tying him to a new deal, a move that will likely end speculation.