Chelsea working on new deal for Estevao Willian

Chelsea are working on a new contract for Estevao Willian after the teenage winger’s breakthrough performance against Manchester United strengthened the belief that he can become a major part of the club’s plans.

The 19-year-old Brazilian finally made his first Premier League start of the season at Stamford Bridge and responded with an eye-catching display in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory. According to Fichajes, the response inside the club has also been positive, with Chelsea now working on a contract renewal that would reportedly include improved financial terms.

Estevao played 87 minutes, registered six shots, created three chances and twice found the net only to see his efforts ruled out for offside. His performance represented a significant change in momentum after a difficult opening to the campaign. The winger had struggled to secure regular opportunities under Xabi Alonso, with Chelsea’s attacking structure and competition for places restricting his involvement.

That had inevitably raised questions over his situation, particularly given the substantial investment Chelsea made to bring him from Palmeiras. However, Alonso’s decision to start him against United and his subsequent praise for the youngster suggest the manager’s view is changing.

New deal follows Stamford Bridge breakthrough

Estevao’s recent difficulties were not entirely down to his performances. Alonso’s preferred system, which often uses two attacking midfielders and wing-backs, naturally limits the opportunities available to traditional wide players. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have occupied prominent attacking roles, while Pedro Neto has provided another option from wider areas. That competition left Estevao waiting for opportunities despite his considerable potential.

The situation became particularly frustrating after the League Cup defeat to Liverpool, when he spent much of the second half warming up without being introduced. Things changed against Manchester United. Injuries in the attacking department, including the absence of João Pedro, created greater flexibility for Alonso, while Estevao took advantage of his opportunity with an energetic and direct performance.

The Brazilian also received a standing ovation when he was substituted, underlining the impact he had made. Alonso subsequently acknowledged that Estevao had shown he deserved more opportunities, having already decided before the United match that the winger was ready to start.

Chelsea’s willingness to work on a new contract is therefore significant and the club want to reward his progress with improved terms while also providing reassurance that he remains central to their long-term project. That is particularly relevant after recent speculation linking him with a possible move away in January. Chelsea’s stance appears to be aimed at removing that uncertainty and reaffirming their commitment to one of their most valuable young assets.

The right performance at the right time

Estevao’s performance against Manchester United may have arrived at exactly the right moment for both the player and Chelsea. The most encouraging aspect was not simply the numbers but the manner of his display. He looked willing to take responsibility, attack defenders and continually search for openings rather than waiting for the game to come to him. That is precisely the mentality Chelsea need from a young attacker competing for regular minutes.

The bigger question is now whether Alonso can consistently create a role for him. One excellent performance should not automatically guarantee a starting position, especially with several established attacking options available. However, Chelsea have invested heavily in Estevao because they believe his ceiling is extremely high. A new contract would reinforce that belief while giving the player greater security.

The United performance has therefore done more than boost his reputation. It has potentially accelerated the next stage of his Chelsea career and the club now appears determined to make sure that stage happens at Stamford Bridge.