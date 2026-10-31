Manchester United rival Barcelona in Estevao Willian chase

Manchester United and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Estevao Willian as questions continue to surround the teenager’s role at Chelsea.

The Brazilian winger has found regular first-team football difficult to secure this season, prompting interest from clubs looking for an opportunity to recruit one of Europe’s most highly rated young attackers.

According to Fichajes, that situation has not gone unnoticed and Manchester United have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring his circumstances, while Barcelona are also following developments closely. There has been no formal offer from either club, but United are reportedly prepared to consider a deal that could eventually reach €100 million.

The 19-year-old joined Chelsea from Palmeiras in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth around €45 million and enjoyed a promising first campaign, scoring eight goals in all competitions. However, his progress has been less straightforward this term, with competition for attacking places limiting his opportunities under Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea, however, remain under little pressure to sell. Estevao is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2033, and Alonso has publicly insisted that the winger remains part of his plans.

Manchester United see opportunity while Barcelona weigh their options

Manchester United’s reported interest would represent a major financial commitment, particularly for a player who is still establishing himself in English football. The attraction is clear. Estevao possesses the acceleration, close control and 1v1 ability to create chances from wide areas and can provide a direct attacking outlet in the final third.

For Manchester United, the appeal would also lie in his long-term potential and rather than simply addressing an immediate weakness, signing Estevao would give them a young attacking player capable of developing into a major first-team figure amid the inconsistencies of the current crop.

Barcelona face a different equation. The Catalan club have monitored the Brazilian but have yet to make a formal approach, and any move would require careful financial planning. His potential fit would also need consideration given Lamine Yamal’s importance in a similar attacking zone.

Chelsea’s stance could ultimately determine the race. The length of Estevao’s contract gives the West London club enormous negotiating leverage, while their substantial initial investment means they are unlikely to entertain a modest offer.

Estevao’s limited minutes should not automatically be interpreted as a sign that Chelsea have lost faith in him. At 19, adapting to the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League while competing for places in a talented attacking squad was always likely to take time.

That said, Manchester United have good reason to monitor the situation. If his opportunities remain restricted through the next few months, the conversation could change from potential to opportunity. Barcelona would offer a different proposition, particularly from a technical standpoint, but their financial limitations make a €100 million pursuit difficult to envisage without significant movement elsewhere.

For Chelsea, the priority should be development rather than reacting to outside interest. If Alonso gradually gives Estevao greater responsibility, the transfer speculation could disappear quickly. If not, United and Barcelona may see a genuine opening.