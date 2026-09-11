Chelsea unwilling to sell Estevao Willian amid exit links

Chelsea have no intention of negotiating the departure of 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian amidst exit links.

Chelsea have declared Estevao Willian “non-transferable” and ruled out a winter exit, despite growing external interest in the 19-year-old Brazilian forward. According to Fichajes, the Premier League club have reportedly ruled out any possibility of a winter exit or loan move, underlining their long-term belief in the Brazilian wonderkid despite a slow start to life in London.

The Blues are also preparing to open discussions with Estevao’s representatives over an improved salary package, a move designed to reinforce his importance to the club’s future plans. While his contract already runs until June 2033, the West London club are keen to reward his status within the squad.

Chelsea’s 3-5-2 system, built around three centre-backs and wing-backs, leaves limited space for traditional wingers, limiting Estevao’s immediate role despite the club’s conviction in his long-term potential.

In the first five official matches of the 2026/27 season, Estevao has featured in four games but has only started once, which came in the League Cup. In the Premier League, he has managed just 16 minutes across two substitute appearances, highlighting his current peripheral role.

Despite his limited minutes, the teenager registered 8 goals and 4 assists in 36 appearances last season. Given the kind of impact he had in his debut campaign, the youngster would have expected a more prominent role this season, but it hasn’t worked out for him so far.

Estevao remains integral to Chelsea’s plans

The presence of Cole Palmer in a central attacking role has further restricted opportunities, making it difficult for the Brazilian to break into the starting XI. However, club officials remain convinced of his long-term potential and view him as a key figure in their ongoing project, expecting his involvement to increase gradually as he adapts to Alonso’s system.

Chelsea’s hierarchy is determined to avoid any repeat of earlier squad-building mistakes, and sources suggest they have no intention of entertaining offers despite his links with Liverpool, regardless of valuation.

The club’s stance is clear. Estevao is central to their future plans and not available under any circumstances. To reinforce that message, Chelsea will meet his agents in the final week of September 2026 to finalise an improved wage structure.