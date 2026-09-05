Liverpool considering 2027 move for Estevao Willian

Liverpool are expected to target Estevao Willian in January, with the Brazilian winger unsettled at Chelsea due to limited game time under Xabi Alonso.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Liverpool could enter the conversation for Estevao Willian around the January transfer window. Andoni Iraola continues to seek a natural right-winger for his attacking setup, and the idea of pursuing the Brazilian might stem from the possibility of his discontent at Chelsea owing to limited game time under Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool could not find a suitable right-winger during the summer and instead signed left-wingers Daniel Munoz (from Osasuna) early in the window and Bradley Barcola late in the transfer period.

The departure of Mohamed Salah at the end of last season meant Liverpool sought a left-footed right-winger for their squad. Andoni Iraola’s side explored a few moves, while the manager also reportedly showed interest in Rayan, who he coached at Bournemouth.

Liverpool also explored deals for Yankuba Minteh and could reportedly re-enter the race in January. There were further links with Ismaila Sarr, but Crystal Palace’s reported £75 million asking price all but ended their pursuit of the Senegalese international, while they ultimately retained Cody Gakpo after rejecting a big offer from Manchester City for the Dutch winger.

Liverpool to target Estevao Willian?

Heading into the final stretch of the summer window, there were several loose rumours about Liverpool’s interest in Estevao Willian. The Brazilian, who arrived at Chelsea last summer, has been viewed as a major talent for the present and future, but the arrival of Xabi Alonso has cast some doubt over his long-term stay.

Alonso’s system, which uses two playmakers behind the central striker, negates the need for out-and-out wingers. Alonso’s preference for wing-backs and playmaker-heavy setups leaves Estevao a fringe option, a stark contrast to Liverpool’s current need for an out-and-out right-winger following Salah’s departure.

This mismatch makes the Brazilian an attractive target for Iraola’s system. He could deploy Estevao in a similar role to Pedro Neto, possibly as a wing-back, which has raised further doubts over whether the Brazilian would accept such a role. This situation could lead to transfer speculation.

The report states that Chelsea could demand at least €100 million for the 19-year-old wonderkid, and Liverpool were reportedly willing to pay as much. The Reds could potentially view Estevao as a stellar long-term signing for the club, taking into account the future of the right-wing position.

Liverpool will monitor the Brazilian prodigy’s role under Alonso heading into the January transfer period, when the window opens for the club to pursue a long-term right-wing target.