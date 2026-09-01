Cody Gakpo set for Liverpool stay as Manchester City bid rejected

Manchester City have missed out on Cody Gakpo, with the Dutchman deciding to stay at Anfield following Liverpool’s rejection of a bid.

According to The Athletic, Cody Gakpo is set to stay at Liverpool after the Anfield side rejected a bid from Manchester City. The Dutchman had an agreement on personal terms with Enzo Maresca’s side, but the move is now off, and Manchester City may have already secured an alternative.

Liverpool drew a lot of criticism over the last few days amid the news that Cody Gakpo had agreed to personal terms with Manchester City and was keen to make the switch. The fact that the Merseyside outfit agreed to sell one of their key attackers to a direct rival was the irking part, as Gakpo had been previously linked with Tottenham.

Gakpo to stay at Liverpool?

Gakpo has proven a key performer in Liverpool’s attack, scoring against Newcastle United and providing an assist against Nottingham Forest early in the 2026/27 season. His retention strengthens Liverpool’s wide options under new manager Andoni Iraola.

The Dutchman, who arrived him from PSV Eindhoven in a £37 million move in January 2023, had been an instrumental performer for Liverpool, playing a key role in the club’s 2024–25 Premier League title win under then-manager Arne Slot.

City had identified Gakpo as one of their primary wide-attack target to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline. Despite rumours of a significantly higher bid, City made an £80 million offer, including add-ons worth £5 million. Liverpool rejected the proposal and informed their rivals the deal is off.

Market ripple effects after Gakpo’s decision

Liverpool’s summer signing of Bradley Barcola from PSG may have prompted Gakpo’s initial interest in a move; he has ultimately chosen to remain on Merseyside.

The club had chased Yankubah Minteh earlier for the right-hand side but reportedly called off the move and could potentially rekindle the pursuit in January. They had also targeted Ismaila Sarr, but Crystal Palace’s reported £75 million asking price may prove problematic. With Gakpo staying, the probability of pursuing either target looks relatively slim.

According to David Ornstein, Manchester City have agreed to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton. While Tottenham had an agreement with the Toffees for the Senegalese winger, the North Londoners have lost out on their target and have pivoted to signing Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The failed Gakpo pursuit has triggered a chain of moves across the winger market as the transfer window closes.