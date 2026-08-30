Cody Gakpo agrees personal terms with Manchester City, deal advancing as £85 million bid set to be tabled

Manchester City are accelerating their search for attacking reinforcements as Enzo Maresca looks to reshape his forward line during the final days of the transfer window.

Cody Gakpo has emerged as Manchester City’s priority option, although Liverpool’s willingness to sanction another major attacking departure depends heavily on their ability to secure further reinforcements before Tuesday’s deadline.

A major breakthrough has now arrived. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Gakpo has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, with negotiations between the two clubs advancing rapidly and City preparing a package worth around £85 million.

Manchester City step up £85 million Gakpo pursuit

Romano also reports via X that Manchester City are ready to submit their proposed £85 million package after reaching an agreement with the Netherlands international’s representatives. Formal contact between City and Liverpool has already taken place, while Gakpo is understood to favour a move to the Etihad Stadium if he leaves Anfield.

Tottenham have also shown concrete interest in the 27-year-old, but City have now moved decisively to put themselves at the front of the queue. Liverpool are prepared to sell Gakpo, although they want another winger through the door before providing the final approval for his departure. That makes the Reds’ remaining transfer business crucial to whether City can complete the deal.

Liverpool want replacement before approving sale

Andoni Iraola’s side have already agreed a blockbuster deal worth up to £123 million for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but Liverpool are still exploring another attacking addition. Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr are among the players on their radar. Palace have already rejected a £50m offer for Sarr, complicating that particular pursuit.

Gakpo, meanwhile, remains an important contributor at Anfield. He joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven for around £37 million in January 2023 and has scored 33 goals in 91 Premier League appearances. He also remains involved on the pitch, assisting Alexander Isak during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest after scoring against Newcastle in the previous game.

This has quickly developed from interest into a transfer with genuine momentum. Agreeing personal terms removes one significant obstacle, and an £85 million package would represent a huge profit on Liverpool’s original investment.

The decisive issue is now Liverpool’s replacement. Barcola appears to be arriving, but Iraola seemingly wants another winger before releasing Gakpo. If the Merseyside outfit secure that player in time, City appear well positioned to complete one of the biggest deals of the final days of the window.