Liverpool define condition to sell Cody Gakpo amid Tottenham links

Liverpool could open the door for Cody Gakpo to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but only if they strengthen their attacking options first.

The Netherlands international has emerged as a leading target for Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham look to add another versatile forward before the transfer window closes. However, Liverpool currently have no intention of weakening Andoni Iraola’s squad, particularly after Mohamed Salah’s departure left them short of established options out wide.

According to Football Insider, that stance could change if Liverpool complete their own transfer business, with Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye among their primary targets.

Tottenham face two major obstacles in Gakpo pursuit

Tottenham’s first challenge is Liverpool’s valuation as the Reds would reportedly demand an offer of at least £70 million before considering selling Gakpo, who remains an important member of Iraola’s squad. Even reaching that figure would not guarantee a deal.

Liverpool would also need to bring in sufficient attacking reinforcements before sanctioning the 27-year-old’s departure as the Reds currently cannot afford to lose Gakpo because of their lack of depth. However, the arrival of Barcola, Mbaye or potentially other attacking targets could change the situation and give Tottenham an opportunity.

Barcola and Mbaye deals could trigger Gakpo exit

Liverpool are attempting to sign both Barcola and Mbaye from PSG, with the two transfers being pursued separately. Barcola would provide a natural option on the left flank, where Gakpo frequently operates, while 18-year-old Mbaye predominantly plays from the right.

Landing both would significantly reshape Iraola’s attacking options and potentially provide Liverpool with enough depth to consider a substantial offer for Gakpo. Tottenham are therefore likely to monitor developments at Anfield closely rather than immediately abandoning their pursuit.

This increasingly looks like a domino transfer as Tottenham can offer £70 million, but Liverpool have little reason to accept it until Iraola has replacements through the door. That makes Barcola and Mbaye almost as important to Spurs’ pursuit as Gakpo himself.

Should Liverpool land both PSG attackers, their stance could soften considerably. Until then, Tottenham are effectively waiting for Liverpool to make the first move in a transfer chain that could unlock Gakpo’s departure.