Liverpool inch closer to €128 million deal for Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are closing in on signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking sensation Bradley Barcola in a deal worth €128 million.

Liverpool have put forward a €128 million proposal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, with negotiations reportedly progressing towards an agreement. According to Fichajes, the Reds have made significant progress in their pursuit of the 23-year-old, with talks advancing with both the player and PSG.

While some details still need to be resolved, the two clubs are believed to be moving closer to finding a breakthrough after weeks of negotiations. Barcola has emerged as Liverpool’s priority target as they look to strengthen their attacking options. The France international is reportedly keen on moving to the Premier League.

The biggest challenge has been reaching an agreement with PSG over the transfer fee. Liverpool had already prepared a proposal towards the end of July, but negotiations have continued as the clubs attempted to bridge the valuation gap.

Liverpool could soon finalise Barcola signing

The latest proposal could lead to Liverpool paying around €128 million, although PSG have been seeking an even bigger fee. The reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders are yet to give the final green light, with details still being worked out.

Liverpool’s willingness to make such a significant investment reflects the importance of strengthening their wide areas this summer. The Reds have been searching for a long-term solution on the left flank since Luis Diaz joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent this year has further increased the need for attacking reinforcements. They need a star man who can lead their attack for years to come, and Barcola seems an ideal fit.

Barcola’s profile makes him an attractive option for the Premier League giants. The 23-year-old winger’s pace, direct running and ability to carry the ball over long distances could provide Liverpool with the attacking threat they have been missing. His work rate suits high-intensity systems; his technical quality enables one-on-one play and transition contribution.

Barcola enjoyed a productive campaign with PSG last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. He has continued to develop into one of Europe’s most exciting young wide players despite not always being a guaranteed starter in Paris.

Liverpool have already brought in Victor Munoz, but the youngster remains relatively inexperienced at the highest level. Barcola, meanwhile, would arrive with considerable Champions League and international experience and could have an immediate impact.