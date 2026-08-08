Liverpool front-runners to sign Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG

Premier League giants Liverpool lead the race to sign 18-year-old Senegalese international Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Ibrahim Mbaye is also the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain prodigy.

However, per Football Insider, Manchester City have fallen behind Liverpool in the race to sign the teenage prospect. The report suggests that despite rival interest, the Reds have “put themselves in a strong position to steal a march on their competition” in the battle for the young winger’s signature.

Ibrahim Mbaye and his progress

Ibrahim Mbaye has had to remain patient since breaking into the first-team squad at Paris Saint-Germain and is already facing a crossroads despite still being a teenager. The 18-year-old made his senior bow in August 2024 at the age of 16 and then became the youngest player to start a game for the French giants.

However, the Senegalese international was a backup player for PSG in the 2025/26 season, managing only 1,242 minutes of game time across 31 appearances and chipping in with three goals and two assists. Nevertheless, Mbaye’s stock remains high, with Liverpool and Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Ibrahim Mbaye makes logical sense. The Reds are scouring the market for multiple wide attackers, as Andoni Iraola wants more firepower in the final third after Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent this summer. So, while Bradley Barcola remains a top target for the Merseyside club, Mbaye has emerged as a viable secondary option, as he can complement his PSG teammate in the final third.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are considering offensive replacements; Savinho has grown frustrated with limited playing time at the Etihad over the last 12 months. Several candidates, including Pedro Neto, have thus emerged on City’s wishlist, with Mbaye also an option worth considering.

However, with Liverpool leapfrogging City in the battle for the Senegalese winger’s signature, a move to Anfield appears likelier. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in the teenager, but recent reports have suggested that he is “attracted by” the project at Anfield.