Andoni Iraola approves Liverpool move for Ibrahim Mbaye

Liverpool will look to sign 18-year-old Senegalese international Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ibrahim Mbaye is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain prodigy.

However, per TEAMtalk, Liverpool will face stiff competition from Manchester City for the teenage prospect’s signature. While the Citizens have also “followed up on their initial interest” in the PSG prodigy, the Reds have “moved into a stronger position over the past week”, with Andoni Iraola giving the green light for a summer move.

Ibrahim Mbaye and his progress

Ibrahim Mbaye has had to remain patient since breaking into the first-team squad at Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Trappes, he passed through the academies of ES Guyancourt and FC Versailles 78 before graduating from PSG’s youth division. The 18-year-old made his senior bow in August 2024 at the age of 16 and then became the youngest player to start a game for Les Parisiens.

However, the Senegalese international was a backup player for PSG in the 2025/26 season, managing only 1,242 minutes of game time across 31 appearances and chipping in with three goals and two assists. Nevertheless, Mbaye retains popularity in the market, with Liverpool and Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Ibrahim Mbaye makes logical sense. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Andoni Iraola wants more firepower in the final third after Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent this summer. So, while Bradley Barcola remains a top target for the Merseyside club, Mbaye has emerged as a viable secondary option.

As for Manchester City, Savinho faces an uncertain future at the Etihad, as he has grown frustrated with a lack of involvement in the last 12 months. Several candidates, including Pedro Neto, have thus emerged on City’s wishlist, with Mbaye also a credible prospect.

However, with Liverpool pushing more than City for the Senegalese winger’s signature, a move to Anfield appears likelier. Andoni Iraola’s approval is key, and per TEAMtalk, the Merseyside club will now intensify the talks to sign the teenage prospect from PSG, as the Liverpool head coach views him as “an ideal fit for his high-intensity attacking system” heading into the upcoming campaign.