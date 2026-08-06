Liverpool increasingly hopeful of signing Bradley Barcola

Liverpool will hope to sign 23-year-old French winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the final month of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Bradley Barcola remains the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Per L’Equipe, Liverpool recently made a verbal bid worth €100 million to test the waters, with PSG rejecting the proposal. The Premier League giants are ready to pay €120 million to sign the Frenchman, which has not pleased Les Parisiens. However, despite the differences, the report has suggested that “the various parties involved are even confident about the possibility of finalising a transfer” in the coming weeks.

Bradley Barcola and his soaring stock

Bradley Barcola has continued to be one of the most best attacking players in Ligue 1 since joining PSG from Lyon in August 2023. The player’s stock has soared in the three seasons since joining the Paris club, despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. His pace, work rate, and technical ability have drawn praise from top European scouts.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making an impression during France’s campaign. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Why do Liverpool want Barcola?

Liverpool’s interest in Bradley Barcola makes tactical sense. The Reds have been in a spot of bother after failing to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank when the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich last summer. Since then, Mohamed Salah has widened the void in the offensive unit after leaving the club as a free agent this year.

Barcola’s pace and technical ability align precisely with the profile Liverpool need to fill that gap. The Frenchman’s ball-carrying and directness would replicate the press coverage Diaz provided; his pace and technical foundation suit Liverpool’s transition-play demands. While Victor Munoz has joined the Merseyside club, he is still raw and rough around the edges. So, signing another winger is necessary, and Barcola has become the top target, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race to sign him.

PSG are understood to be demanding over €150 million for Barcola. The update by L’Equipe has suggested that the Reds are unlikely to match Les Parisiens’ valuation. However, with the French international pushing to join Liverpool, a deal could materialise before the window closes amid reported optimism from all parties involved.