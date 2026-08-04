Liverpool begin formal negotiations to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool will attempt to sign 23-year-old French winger Bradley Barcola from reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Per Fichajes, Liverpool and PSG have already begun official talks to discuss a summer deal for Barcola. However, the Ligue 1 club’s asking price may pose a problem, as Fichajes has suggested that Liverpool’s upcoming opening bid of over €100 million will “fall short of PSG’s financial demands”.

Bradley Barcola and his soaring stock

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in world football since joining PSG from Lyon in August 2023. His form has improved markedly in the three seasons since joining the Paris club, despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. His pace, work rate, and technical ability have drawn praise from top European scouts.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making a mark during France’s campaign. Meanwhile, his exploits have stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, with a move to the Premier League on the cards.

Why do Liverpool want Barcola?

Liverpool’s interest in Bradley Barcola makes logical sense. The Reds have been in trouble, having failed to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank after the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich last summer. Additionally, Mohamed Salah has widened the void in the offensive unit after leaving the club as a free agent this year.

Barcola’s pace and technical ability align precisely with the profile Liverpool need to fill that gap. The Frenchman’s ball-carrying and directness would replicate the on-flank press coverage Diaz provided; his pace and technical foundation suit Liverpool’s transition-play demands. While Victor Munoz has joined the Merseyside club, he is still raw and rough around the edges. So, signing another winger is necessary, and Barcola has become the top target, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race to sign the Frenchman.

PSG are understood to be demanding €170 million for Barcola. The update by Fichajes has suggested that the Reds are “working directly with PSG to try and reach an agreement” on a deal, despite the initial asking price. With the French international pushing to join Liverpool, a deal could materialise before the window closes, should negotiations progress as expected.