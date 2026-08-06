Manchester City increasingly likely to launch Pedro Neto bid

Manchester City are preparing to step up their interest in Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, with sources indicating the Portugal international will become a priority target if Savinho leaves the Etihad before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City have been planning for the possibility of Savinho’s departure for several months, and contingency plans are already in place. Pedro Neto has now emerged as the leading candidate to fill that vacancy, with Enzo Maresca eager to reunite with a player he knows well. Chelsea remain reluctant sellers but are understood to be open to negotiations should Manchester City meet their valuation.

Savinho exit could trigger City’s move

Savinho’s future has become one of the biggest talking points of City’s summer. The Brazilian has slipped down the pecking order over the past year and continues to attract strong interest ahead of the September 3 deadline.

Manchester City are therefore preparing for life without the 22-year-old and have already identified Neto as the ideal replacement. The Citizens believe the Portuguese international offers proven Premier League quality while fitting the style Maresca wants to implement following Pep Guardiola’s departure. City are expected to accelerate their pursuit once there is greater clarity over Savinho’s situation.

Chelsea holding firm on £70m valuation

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have placed a price tag of around £70 million on Neto and are not actively looking to sell. However, the Blues continue to reshape Xabi Alonso’s squad after another busy summer in the transfer market and remain mindful of balancing their finances.

That means a significant offer could force Chelsea into serious negotiations. Manchester City are understood to view the asking price as fair in the current market, particularly for a player with Neto’s Premier League experience and versatility.

The former Wolves winger contributed five goals and six assists in the league last season despite fierce competition for attacking places at Stamford Bridge. His ability to play on either flank also makes him an attractive option for City’s evolving attack.

Maresca reunion could prove decisive

One factor working strongly in City’s favour is Maresca’s previous relationship with Neto. The Italian is a firm admirer of the winger and believes he possesses the technical quality, work rate and tactical intelligence required to thrive in his system.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has also described the transfer as “one to watch” during the final weeks of the window. Chelsea are not actively pushing Neto towards the exit, but neither are they ruling out departures if suitable offers arrive.

With Manchester City expecting sales of their own before the deadline, they believe they will have the financial flexibility to test Chelsea’s resolve. Much depends on Savinho’s future, but if the Brazilian departs, Pedro Neto feels like one of the most logical replacements available. He has already adapted to English football, offers pace and creativity from either wing, and would arrive with the added advantage of already knowing Maresca’s methods.

The real question is whether Chelsea are prepared to strengthen a direct Premier League rival. While £70 million represents a sizeable fee, selling an established attacker to Manchester City is never a straightforward decision. If City do formalise their interest, this could become one of the most intriguing transfer sagas of the final month of the window.