Manchester City preparing bid to sign Pedro Neto

Manchester City are preparing to test Chelsea’s resolve with a move for Pedro Neto as Enzo Maresca looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season.

The Portuguese winger has emerged as one of City’s priority targets, with the newly-appointed manager keen on a reunion after working with the 26-year-old at Stamford Bridge. While AC Milan remain firmly in the race, City are now positioning themselves to make the first significant move for the Chelsea attacker.

Maresca pushing for Neto reunion

According to The Sun, Manchester City have officially entered the race for Neto after Maresca identified the Portugal international as an ideal fit for his attacking system.

The Italian coach knows the winger well from their time together at Chelsea and believes his pace, direct dribbling and versatility would add another dimension to City’s frontline. City have already strengthened this summer with the record-breaking arrival of Elliot Anderson and the signing of highly-rated teenager Jeremy Monga, but Maresca remains eager to add proven Premier League quality out wide.

Chelsea, however, are in no hurry to sanction a sale. The Blues value Neto highly and have placed a £70 million asking price on the winger, signalling that only a significant offer would tempt them into negotiations.

AC Milan and Saudi interest adds competition

Manchester City are not the only club monitoring the situation as AC Milan have identified Neto as their preferred replacement should Rafael Leao leave San Siro, although any move from the Rossoneri is expected to depend on generating funds through player sales.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have also been offered the opportunity to sign the Portuguese international through his representatives. However, a move to Saudi Arabia is not considered a realistic option at this stage, with Neto keen to continue competing at the highest level in European football.

The winger is understood to be open to both Manchester City and AC Milan, and is prepared to wait before making a decision as the transfer window develops. Chelsea signed Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £54 million in 2024, and he has since made 103 appearances, scoring 19 goals for the club.

Manchester City entering the race changes the complexion of this transfer completely. Maresca already knows exactly how to maximise Neto’s qualities, and that relationship could prove decisive if City submit a formal offer. Chelsea’s £70 million valuation makes perfect sense given the current market, but if they need to balance their books after another expensive summer, a substantial bid from City may become difficult to ignore. AC Milan’s interest is genuine, but unless Rafael Leao departs, the Premier League giants appear to be in the stronger position.