Enzo Maresca pushing Manchester City to sign Pedro Neto

Manchester City are eyeing Pedro Neto, with manager Enzo Maresca reportedly driving the pursuit, as Chelsea consider a sale if the price is right.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City remain interested in a move for Pedro Neto, with Enzo Maresca the driving force behind the pursuit. The winger could reunite with his former manager, with Chelsea reportedly open to the idea of a sale if the price is right.

Pedro Neto has been a smart yet productive signing for Chelsea since he arrived from Wolves in 2024 in a £54 million deal. The Portugal international has featured 103 times, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists, with his most productive season last term yielding 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

Neto’s ability to play on both flanks, coupled with his goalscoring record, made him an attractive prospect for the Blues. However, Xabi Alonso’s shift towards attacking midfielders in the final third may open a market opportunity for Neto, with a few teams showing interest.

Tottenham were linked recently, as they continue to gauge the market for wide attackers. Spurs are now ready to build their attacking unit. They are heavily linked with Savinho, with the Brazilian seen as a priority for Roberto De Zerbi. Should Manchester City sell the Brazilian, their priority appears to be Neto as a replacement.

Manchester City’s pursuit of Neto

Manchester City have kept tabs on Neto, according to reports, and the arrival of Enzo Maresca is now seen as a major factor in the chase. Maresca trusted Neto for much of his Chelsea tenure and would not oppose the idea of signing him this summer. There were reports that a bid was being prepared, with the possibility that this pursuit could be accelerated in the coming period if Savinho departs.

On paper, Neto is the like-for-like replacement for Savinho, with both players preferring the right wing. Given his versatility, the Chelsea winger could become an even more important target for Maresca, who is reportedly pushing for the move and eyeing a reunion with the winger.

Any deal will depend on the price Chelsea might demand, as the Blues are reportedly open to a sale if Manchester City can make a strong move. Neto will weigh interest from the Citizens against his role at the West London club, where he has become a key attacking option under previous managers.