Chelsea open to selling Pedro Neto, Liverpool join Manchester City in race

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Manchester City attacking target Pedro Neto ahead of the new season.

Manchester City are considering making a move for Chelsea’s Pedro Neto this summer, with Liverpool also monitoring the Portuguese winger, per CaughtOffside.

According to the report, Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has a genuine and concrete interest in reuniting with Neto. The Italian manager is believed to be a huge admirer of the Portuguese international and sees him as an ideal addition to strengthen City’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Although no formal approach has been made, City are expected to lodge an initial enquiry soon. They are reshaping their attacking department this summer, with Savinho likely to depart and Omar Marmoush‘s future also uncertain after the Egyptian struggled for regular minutes last season.

Why Chelsea could offload Neto this summer?

Chelsea are not actively looking to cash in on the 26-year-old, but a major squad rebuild has left the club open to discussing a transfer if their valuation of around €80 million is met.

The London club have once again spent heavily in the transfer market, including a club-record £117 million move for Morgan Rogers, meaning player sales are expected before the window closes. As a result, Neto has emerged as one of the names Chelsea could consider sacrificing if a suitable proposal arrives.

Liverpool have also shown interest in the Portuguese winger, although their pursuit is not believed to be as advanced as Manchester City’s. The Reds are currently prioritising a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola, but Neto remains firmly on their radar.

Missing out on Yan Diomande has encouraged Liverpool to evaluate alternative options on the wings, and Neto’s experience, versatility and proven Premier League quality make him an attractive candidate. Capable of operating on either flank, he could provide Andoni Iraola with additional pace, creativity and directness in the final third.

The Portuguese international enjoyed an impressive individual campaign despite Chelsea’s inconsistent season. Neto featured in 52 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists. His productivity underlines why Chelsea are holding firm on their €80m valuation and why both City and Liverpool view him as a ready-made solution. For now, discussions remain at an early stage, and no official bid has arrived.