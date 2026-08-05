Tottenham eyeing Pedro Neto as Savinho alternative, Manchester City establish contact

Tottenham and Manchester City are both keen on acquiring the services of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto for different reasons.

Manchester City have established direct contact with Pedro Neto’s representatives over a summer move, while Tottenham are monitoring the Chelsea winger as a Savinho alternative.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham will consider a move for Neto if they fail to land Savinho, who remains their priority target for the remainder of the transfer window. However, the north London club are not alone in the race, with Manchester City also exploring the possibility of signing the versatile Portuguese international.

Romano also reports that City have already made direct contact with Neto’s representatives to discuss the framework of a potential move. While negotiations with the player’s camp have begun, the Premier League giants are yet to submit an official offer to Chelsea or open club-to-club talks.

The situation remains closely linked to Savinho’s future. Should Tottenham succeed in signing the Brazilian winger, City are expected to intensify their pursuit of Neto, who has emerged as one of the leading alternatives under consideration. Any deal hinges on Chelsea’s asking price.

Neto joined Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth around £54 million. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, he has established himself as one of the club’s most productive attacking players, featuring in 103 matches while contributing towards 38 goals.

The Portugal international enjoyed another impressive campaign last time out, registering 10 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Savinho’s future might decide Neto’s next step

Although Neto is most effective operating from the right wing, he is equally capable of playing on the left flank and can also feature through the middle as a centre-forward or number ten when required, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking tactical flexibility.

For Tottenham, Pedro Neto represents a proven Premier League performer who could strengthen multiple attacking positions if they fail to land Savinho. Meanwhile, Manchester City rate him as a tactical fit for their attacking system, who could fill the void left by the Brazilian’s potential departure.

Chelsea are yet to indicate whether they would be willing to sanction Neto’s departure, and their asking price is expected to play a decisive role if formal negotiations begin. Since the Portuguese attacker’s contract runs until the summer of 2031, the Blues will look for a significant fee to sanction his departure.