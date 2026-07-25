Manchester City eyeing summer move for Pedro Neto

Manchester City are assessing several options to refresh their wide areas as the club prepares for another important stage of their squad rebuild.

Manchester City want greater pace and directness on the flanks, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the future of Savinho. Tottenham Hotspur have been working on a deal for the Brazilian winger, but City are unlikely to approve his departure until a suitable replacement has been identified. Their recruitment team has therefore begun drawing up a shortlist of potential targets from across Europe and the Premier League.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is understood to be one of the names under consideration. City admired the Portugal international before he completed a £51 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge. Their interest has now resurfaced, with Neto viewed as a proven Premier League attacker capable of operating on either wing.

Maresca reunion could influence City interest

Enzo Maresca’s appointment as Pep Guardiola’s successor may add another dimension to the situation. The Italian coach developed a strong working relationship with Neto during their time together at Chelsea and is believed to rate the 26-year-old highly. Neto’s speed, ball-carrying ability and willingness to attack defenders directly would suit the more aggressive wide play Maresca may look to introduce at the Etihad.

City are also monitoring Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as part of their wider search. However, Neto would offer less adaptation risk because of his experience in English football. His versatility would also allow him to compete on both sides of the attack rather than being restricted to one position.

Any move would still be difficult to negotiate. Chelsea invested heavily in Neto and would be reluctant to strengthen a direct domestic rival without receiving a substantial fee.

Chelsea considering further attacking changes

Chelsea’s attacking department is already undergoing considerable change. Alejandro Garnacho has left for Aston Villa, while the Midlands club are also reportedly interested in Nicolas Jackson. Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegovic is among the players Chelsea are working to bring in as they consider further adjustments to the squad.

City also admire Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, although they are not prepared to meet the reported £75 million asking price. Neto’s future may therefore depend on Chelsea’s incoming business and whether they are willing to sanction another attacking departure. Their next move could also be influenced by Tottenham’s pursuit of Savinho, as a completed sale would increase the urgency to secure a replacement.

Pedro Neto would be a logical target for Manchester City because he combines Premier League experience with the pace and flexibility their attack requires. Maresca’s previous relationship with the winger could also make the transition easier.

The main obstacle is Chelsea, who have little reason to sell a £51 million signing to a direct rival unless the financial package is extremely attractive. City’s interest is credible, but a deal is likely to depend on Savinho leaving and Chelsea successfully securing another winger first.