Arsenal, Manchester City ready to break the bank to sign Yan Diomande

Arsenal and Manchester City are keen on signing 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report by BILD via Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in Yan Diomande. The two Premier League clubs have “signalled their willingness to pay a nine-figure fee” to sign the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger in the ongoing transfer window. Per BILD, this stance has forced PSG to “accelerate talks with Leipzig” over a possible deal.

Yan Diomande and his rising repuation

Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most eye-catching attacking prodigies since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer. He arrived in Germany after six months in Spain, a move that accelerated his development.

The Ivory Coast international was one of Leipzig’s most productive attackers this past season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 118 minutes. That is elite-level productivity for a teenager, and his progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile European clubs.

What next for Diomande?

Manchester City have been seeking a wide attacker, as Savinho reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Etihad after struggling for regular game time last season. While Enzo Maresca has Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku in his squad, another quality winger would bolster the attacking depth as Savinho prepares to join Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Yan Diomande has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes sense. The Gunners have signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge this week, while Gabriel Martinelli struggled in the last two seasons and managed only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 campaign.

PSG’s involvement in the race to sign the Ivorian winger has raised the stakes in the battle for his signature. The French club’s interest has been understandable, as Bradley Barcola has attracted interest from several bigwigs, including Arsenal. The Ligue 1 champions are now accelerating their move, and with widespread reports suggesting the youngster wants to join them, the ball is in their court.

However, with the Premier League clubs ready to pay over €100 million to sign the Ivory Coast international, PSG must be aware of the brewing competition for his signature. BILD has also claimed that the Parisian club remains Diomande’s preferred destination, giving them leverage for the upcoming negotiations.