Manchester City rival Aston Villa, Tottenham in Ibrahim Mbaye chase

Manchester City have joined Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuing highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye.

Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are competing for one of France’s brightest teenage prospects. According to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, the Citizens have added the 18-year-old winger to their shortlist as they continue to monitor emerging talent across Europe.

However, Manchester City are not alone in their admiration, with Aston Villa and Tottenham already tracking the attacker as interest in his signature continues to grow. Mbaye is understood to be considering his future at PSG after finding it difficult to secure regular first-team opportunities despite enjoying a breakthrough campaign.

While the teenager featured across multiple competitions last season, he remains behind several established attacking stars in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. Manchester City’s appetite for signing elite young talent capable of developing into first-team regulars has intensified in recent windows, with academy prospects increasingly central to the club’s long-term planning. Mbaye’s technical ability, pace and versatility align with City’s established profile.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have earned a reputation under Unai Emery for developing promising youngsters while offering meaningful first-team opportunities. Their ambitious project, coupled with European football, could make them an attractive destination as Mbaye evaluates his options.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have also invested heavily in youth over recent seasons and remain eager to strengthen their attacking options with players capable of making an immediate impact while possessing significant long-term potential.

Will PSG sanction Mbaye’s exit?

PSG are not believed to be actively pushing Mbaye towards the exit, but they are reportedly prepared to listen to suitable offers should the player decide that a move is the best option for his development. Reports indicate the reigning Ligue 1 champions value the teenager at around €50 million, reflecting both his potential and the growing demand for his signature.

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Mbaye’s stock has risen significantly over the past year thanks to his performances at club level and on the international stage, where he showcased his ability against elite opposition. Direct dribbling, acceleration, and composure in the final third have impressed top clubs, suggesting he has the potential to become one of Europe’s standout attacking talents.