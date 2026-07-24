Chelsea front-runners to sign Kerim Alajbegovic.

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy continues to place considerable emphasis on identifying elite young players before they reach the peak of their market value.

The Blues have invested heavily in emerging talent from across Europe and South America, building a squad designed to compete both immediately and over the long term. That approach could now lead them towards one of the standout teenage performers from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, whose reputation increased dramatically during Bosnia and Herzegovina’s campaign in North America.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are the front-runners to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegovic, with the Bundesliga club valuing the 18-year-old at approximately £30 million.

The teenager attracted widespread attention during the World Cup, particularly in Bosnia’s 3-1 group-stage victory over Qatar. Alajbegovic scored an outstanding long-range goal and was named Player of the Match for his influential performance.

At 18 years and 276 days, he also became the youngest player to score from outside the penalty area at a World Cup since Kylian Mbappe achieved the feat in 2018. Although Bosnia were eliminated by the United States in the Round of 32, Alajbegovic’s individual displays ensured his tournament ended with his status considerably enhanced.

Chelsea move ahead of rival clubs

Several European teams have monitored Alajbegovic, with Atalanta and Leeds United previously believed to be prominent contenders for his signature. However, Chelsea’s financial strength and willingness to invest significantly in high-potential players have reportedly moved the London club into pole position.

Serie A clubs are also understood to be interested, but the Blues appear best placed to meet Leverkusen’s valuation should they decide to formalise their pursuit. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is said to be enthusiastic about the prospect of working with the young attacker.

Nevertheless, no official approach to Bayer Leverkusen has yet been reported, meaning the deal has not reached an advanced stage. Personal terms are not expected to become a major obstacle if the two clubs can agree on a transfer fee.

Leverkusen set for substantial profit

Alajbegovic began his development in the academy of hometown club FC Koln before joining Bayer Leverkusen’s youth system in 2021. He moved to Red Bull Salzburg for a meagre sum last summer, despite being highly regarded in Germany. Leverkusen retained a buy-back clause worth roughly double that amount and activated it following his impressive season in Austria.

The winger registered 13 goals and four assists during the 2025/26 campaign, demonstrating the productivity that has made him one of Europe’s most closely watched young attackers. Leverkusen could now make a considerable return on their investment if Chelsea meet their £30 million asking price.

Alajbegovic fits Chelsea’s recruitment model almost perfectly: young, technically gifted, internationally recognised and capable of increasing substantially in value. His World Cup performances showed confidence beyond his age, but Chelsea already possess numerous talented wide players, so a clear development pathway would be essential. At £30 million, the move would still carry risk, although his performances for Salzburg and Bosnia suggest the interest is based on more than one breakthrough tournament.