Atalanta unwilling to pay €30 million to sign Kerim Alajbegovic

Atalanta will not pay €30 million to sign 18-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, instead hoping to seal a deal worth €25 million.

According to a report by Italian outlet L’Eco Di Bergamo, several other clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are interested in Kerim Alajbegovic, and the Serie A club’s stance gives hope to them in the battle for the Bayer Leverkusen prospect’s signature. However, per L’Eco Di Bergamo, Atalanta are the only club to “make a move” to sign the Bosnian playmaker and remain the favourites to land him.

Who is Kerim Alajbegovic?

Kerim Alajbegovic has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young attacking prospects after his stint with Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old winger was superb in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Alajbegovic’s exploits compelled Bayer Leverkusen to exercise the buyback option and bring him back to BayArena after the recently concluded campaign. Meanwhile, he has made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming his nation’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer. The Bosnian prodigy’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Atalanta among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

High in demand

Atalanta will pursue a versatile attacker this summer, as Maurizio wants more firepower in the final third after an underwhelming 2025/26 campaign for La Dea. The Serie A giants need more productivity from the flanks, and they have identified Alajbegovic as a target. However, their hesitance to pay €30 million puts a spanner in the works.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Kerim Alajbegovic is somewhat surprising. The Blues have several promising attackers in their squad, and they have recently signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. However, his ability to play as a left winger can help him carve out a place for himself, as Alejandro Garnacho has joined Aston Villa, while Jamie Gittens has failed to make his mark since joining Chelsea.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are scouring the market for an alternative to Morgan Rogers after the English international joined Chelsea. Alajbegovic’s versatility will appeal to Mikel Arteta, as he prefers players who can reprise roles other than their primary responsibilities. However, with Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze being inconsistent last season, Arsenal need an alternative.

Also Read: Five potential alternatives to Morgan Rogers for Arsenal

Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Atalanta, the L’Eco Di Bergamo report has revealed that AC Milan and Fiorentina are also keen on signing the Bosnia and Herzegovina international. The Premier League clubs have the financial might to pay Bayer Leverkusen’s €30 million asking price, giving them some leverage if they accelerate talks for a summer deal.