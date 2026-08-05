Ibrahim Mbaye attracted by Liverpool project, Bayer Leverkusen close to agreement

Liverpool will be in contention to sign 18-year-old Senegalese international Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ibrahim Mbaye is also the subject of interest from Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Liverpool recently established contact for a deal in the ongoing transfer window, with the 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid “tempted by” the Merseyside club’s project.

Another update by Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Bundesliga giants have “sent a proposal to PSG”, with talks taking place a few days ago. The report adds that an agreement between Bayer Leverkusen and PSG is close, though the teenage prospect is prioritising joining Liverpool.

Who is Ibrahim Mbaye?

Ibrahim Mbaye has had to bide his time since breaking into the first-team squad at Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Trappes, he passed through the academies of ES Guyancourt and FC Versailles 78 before graduating from PSG’s youth division. The 18-year-old made his senior bow in August 2024 at the age of 16 and then became the youngest player to start a game for Les Parisiens.

However, the Senegalese international was a backup player for PSG in the 2025/26 season, managing only 1,242 minutes of game time across 31 appearances and chipping in with three goals and two assists. Nevertheless, Mbaye’s stock is high, with Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Ibrahim Mbaye makes logical sense. The Reds are combing the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Andoni Iraola wants more firepower in the final third after Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent this summer. So, they need a long-term replacement on the flanks, with Mbaye emerging as a viable target.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, Kerim Alajbegovic has joined Juventus this summer instead of becoming a first-team star. Meanwhile, Ernest Poku reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Bundesliga club. So, they need a new wide attacker, with Mbaye an option worth considering due to his age profile and pacy outlet.

Per recent reports, PSG will not stand in Mbaye’s way, with Les Parisiens ready to cash in on him. With the Senegalese international preferring to join Liverpool over Bayer Leverkusen, the onus is on the Merseyside club to meet PSG’s valuation and usurp the Bundesliga club in the battle for his signature.