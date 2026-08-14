Tottenham continue to work on Cody Gakpo deal despite closing in on signing Savinho, official approach made

Tottenham are expected to continue moving for Cody Gakpo alongside their pursuit of Savinho, and Liverpool could eventually be willing to sell the Dutchman.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Tottenham remain serious about signing Gakpo alongside their pursuit of Savinho, the Manchester City winger, with both deals potentially running in parallel. Spurs are still keen on signing Cody Gakpo as a potential attacking recruit, and sources understand they could move for the Liverpool star if the Reds secure a replacement.

Liverpool are in constant talks with PSG over Bradley Barcola, and should a deal for the Frenchman materialise, Gakpo could be allowed to leave Anfield. Spurs are nearing an agreement for Savinho, although the Netherlands international remains a simultaneous target.

Reports suggest Liverpool could demand as much as £70 million for Gakpo, and given Tottenham’s significant spending this summer, the valuation may prove manageable. Gakpo cost Liverpool £37 million in January 2023, and a sale at £70 million would represent a substantial profit on the Dutchman.

Tottenham are also reportedly offering £85 million for Savinho, and they are reportedly well placed to sign the Brazilian. Neither deal is close to completion, although both remain active areas of pursuit for the North London club. The Reds are still some distance from reaching an agreement with PSG over Barcola, but success on that front could unlock Gakpo’s exit.

Attacking depth a priority for De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi prioritised midfield and defensive reinforcements at the start of the summer window, but he now wants quality attacking options to strengthen his frontline. The potential additions of Gakpo and Savinho would address Tottenham’s long-standing issues in the wide areas.

Savinho would compete with Mohammed Kudus for a place on the right wing once the Ghanaian international returns from his injury-enforced layoff, while Gakpo could assume a more prominent role on the left.

The left wing has been a problem area for Tottenham since Son Heung-min’s departure. Mathys Tel has yet to establish himself as a reliable option on that flank, and the arrival of a Premier League-proven winger like Gakpo would add experience and allow Spurs to rely on a tested professional in that position.