Liverpool in constant talks to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are in daily contact with PSG to find an agreement for Bradley Barcola, although the price remains a major issue for the Reds.

Liverpool and PSG remain locked in a €120 million-plus valuation standoff over Bradley Barcola, with both clubs in daily contact but far from agreement. According to Caught Offside, the Merseyside outfit are working hard to find a solution with PSG for the 23-year-old winger, though the price tag remains a significant obstacle in negotiations.

Liverpool needed additional attacking depth even after signing young Spaniard Víctor Munoz, and Barcola has been their main target. Andoni Iraola has not disclosed whether he views Barcola as a right-winger, though the Reds’ reported links to PSG left-winger Ibrahim Mbaye, the French winger’s club teammate, suggest positional flexibility in attacking-line planning.

Negotiations stall as PSG stand firm

The stumbling block remains PSG’s valuation. While both clubs maintain regular dialogue, they have yet to make any major progress. The French attacker is reportedly open to joining Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano, and personal terms are not expected to present an issue.

According to Caught Offside, even €120 million would not be enough to sign the 23-year-old PSG winger. Liverpool are not eager to pay the amount PSG want, which could drag negotiations closer to the transfer deadline.

Liverpool have reportedly remained optimistic about signing Barcola, and completing personal terms would significantly improve their chances. At present, PSG are standing firm on their valuation. Following the UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hinted at discussions taking place in the background while remaining unclear over whether the winger would leave.

Al-Khelaifi said, “We’re working calmly. We don’t talk too much; we do. I can’t say whether he will leave or not. Today, he is a PSG player. We’ll see.”

Could Liverpool miss out?

PSG currently show no indication that they will lower their asking price, while Liverpool have displayed no willingness to meet their demands. Although talks are continuing, there is a sense that the deal could go either way unless the Reds pay what the French side require to sell the 23-year-old winger.

Arsenal are reportedly a major threat to Liverpool in the race for Barcola. Having missed out on Vinicius Junior, the Gunners remain in the market for a marquee left winger. With few elite options still available and the transfer deadline approaching, Liverpool’s window to move decisively on Barcola is rapidly closing.