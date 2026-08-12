Arsenal working to hijack Liverpool move for Bradley Barcola

Arsenal will look to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Bradley Barcola is also the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have identified the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger as a top target.

However, per Football Insider, the Merseyside giants face a hijack from Arsenal, with the North London club having “the financial capability” to win the battle for Barcola’s signature. Yet neither Arsenal nor Liverpool are prepared to meet PSG’s asking price of £145 million.

Bradley Barcola and his situation

Since joining PSG from Lyon in August 2023, Bradley Barcola has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting young left-wingers. The 23-year-old has made rapid progress at Parc des Princes, with his pace, work rate, and technical ability earning the confidence of Luis Enrique and the PSG fanbase.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger 13-goal, 7-assist tally in 2025/26, plus a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Bradley Barcola has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a considerable period. The continued interest is understandable, as the Gunners need a productive attacker on the left flank after Gabriel Martinelli struggled for consistency in the 2025/26 season. With Leandro Trossard joining Besiktas, Barcola is now a top target, particularly after Vinicius Junior snubbed Arsenal to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who has departed from Anfield this summer. While Victor Munoz has been signed to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank, they need another wide attacker to fill Salah’s void in the final third. With Cody Gakpo not at his best in the last 12 months, Barcola is a potentially transformative addition to the Liverpool attack.

Also Read: Three potential Vinicius Junior alternatives for Arsenal

Meanwhile, recent reports have revealed PSG’s hard stance on Barcola’s price is making a summer deal difficult. Yet with Arsenal’s valuation ceiling at £100 million and PSG unmoved, a resolution hinges on PSG accepting a compromise offer.