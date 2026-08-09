Tottenham told to pay £70 million to sign Cody Gakpo

Tottenham will have to fork out £70 million if they want to sign Liverpool attacking mainstay Cody Gakpo this summer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool would only consider selling Cody Gakpo if Tottenham submit an offer in excess of £70 million and the Reds are able to bring in an ideal replacement. The conditions underline how difficult it could be for Spurs to complete a deal during the closing stages of the transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi has prioritised the Dutch as a key attacking target, but Liverpool have set steep demands to sell the Netherlands international, who enjoyed a productive 2025/26 season, contributing 12 goals in 32 Premier League starts.

While the versatile Dutch attacker remains an integral part of the Merseyside club’s first-team setup, his future has been a big talking point ever since the departure of Arne Slot was finalised.

Tottenham will struggle to strike a deal for Gakpo

Tottenham have already spent close to £240 million this summer and could be forced to sell players before making another major investment. Their pursuit of Gakpo is also complicated by the club’s ongoing efforts to sign Manchester City’s Savinho.

De Zerbi’s preference for aggressive, direct attacking play aligns with Gakpo’s running style, making the Dutch winger a tactical fit beyond depth. Despite the financial demands, the Liverpool star’s versatility makes him an attractive option for the North London club.

The Dutchman can operate from the left flank but is also capable of playing centrally, giving De Zerbi additional depth in attack. The potential arrival of Gakpo would be particularly useful, with Mikey Moore and Manor Solomon both expected to leave the club.

His ability to play on the left could help fill the void while also providing competition for Dominic Solanke in the centre-forward position. The player’s physicality, direct running, and goalscoring threat have cemented his status as a key Liverpool asset; as a result, convincing them to sell will be the biggest challenge.

Liverpool view him as an important member of their squad and remain hopeful that he will still be at Anfield when the new season begins. Unless Spurs are prepared to meet the £70 million valuation and Liverpool can secure a suitable replacement, the Reds have little reason to approve his departure.