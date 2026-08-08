Tottenham advancing talks to sign Savinho

Tottenham are edging closer to landing Savinho from Manchester City, as talks to conclude a deal advance for the Brazilian winger.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are moving in a decisive direction in their pursuit of Savinho, as talks with Manchester City continue to advance. The Brazilian is thought to be eager to join the North Londoners, with the £60 million figure likely to help seal the agreement.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Savinho has spanned 12 months, but the winger’s reluctance to remain at Manchester City has now crystallised his exit plans. Savinho has made only seven starts for Pep Guardiola’s side, and despite City’s efforts to convince him of his importance through a new contract last summer, he is seemingly eager to find a new club that will suit his game.

With Tottenham showing interest in consecutive summer windows, the Brazilian appears destined to play his football in north London.

Tottenham inching closer to Savinho deal

Tottenham have reportedly ramped up their efforts to bring in Savinho, and the deal appears to be advancing in the right direction. Talks with Manchester City could reach a more concrete stage, and a £60 million price point has been mentioned during the summer, while the report reiterates that the figure should be enough to secure an agreement for the winger.

Savinho, who cost Manchester City €40 million when he joined from sister club Troyes, has not particularly hit the ground running. He has been unable to cement a starting spot under Guardiola, yet he has made 84 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists during that period.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is already pursuing moves for new wingers amid links with Chelsea’s Pedro Neto, so the time may be up for Savinho. Tottenham appear to be the Brazilian’s preferred destination, and the Manchester City winger is expected to move to North London sooner rather than later.

Spurs are chasing another winger

The injury to Mohammed Kudus is expected to make Spurs cautious about using him, while Dejan Kulusevski still has some time to go before returning. Moreover, De Zerbi will want proven attackers to form his frontline, which could see Savinho fit into the right-wing role, while Tottenham continue to monitor several left wingers.

Of the many names mentioned in recent reports, Cody Gakpo appears to be their main target, according to reports, with the possibility that he could leave Anfield. Liverpool are chasing Bradley Barcola, and his potential arrival could render Gakpo a dispensable asset, which could then open the door for Spurs to bring him in.